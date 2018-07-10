Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'No chance' Suso will join Inter, insist Milan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
138   //    10 Jul 2018, 00:43 IST
suso - cropped
AC Milan attacking midfielder Suso

There is "no chance whatsoever" of Suso joining Inter, according to AC Milan's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The Spanish forward was one of Milan's stars last season, although they failed to challenge for a Champions League place after spending heavily, finishing sixth in Serie A.

However, the Rossoneri are set to miss out on Europa League football after UEFA banned them in relation to a breach of Financial Fair Play and licensing regulations, though the club are appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

There has been speculation that Suso, under contract until 2022, could depart - potentially to city rivals Inter - but Mirabelli has made it clear that no such deal will happen.

Speaking at a news conference, he said: "I can assure you there's no chance whatsoever he's going to Inter.

"It's true he has a release clause valid for non-Italian clubs, but he has always said he wants to stay here with us and we are relying on him."

Speaking in May, Suso had said he was content to stick with Milan as long as they continued to show ambition.

Suso happy to stick with 'growing' Milan
RELATED STORY
AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Perisic urges Dzeko to join Inter
RELATED STORY
Inter in no rush on Icardi renewal
RELATED STORY
No offers for Icardi as Inter hope for renewal
RELATED STORY
Arthur will not join Barcelona before December, Gremio...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 famous Inter Milan fans
RELATED STORY
'No chance' Roma will sell Alisson
RELATED STORY
Milan needed to win – Gattuso laments Sassuolo draw
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Will Leave Manchester United This Summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us