Pogba wants to compete for more titles than he is at Man United – Luis Suarez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
992   //    05 Sep 2018, 04:34 IST
pogba-cropped
Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Luis Suarez thinks reported Barcelona target Paul Pogba has a desire to challenge for more titles than he does with Manchester United and insists the Frenchman would be welcome at Camp Nou.

Pogba has had a difficult two years since returning to United, with inconsistent form exacerbated by suggestions of a poor relationship with coach Jose Mourinho, whom he has been dropped by on several occasions.

After an impressive World Cup in which he helped France lift the trophy, Pogba emerged as a reported target for LaLiga champions Barca.

The English and Spanish transfer window closed and Pogba remained at Old Trafford, but if Barca are genuinely interested, the rumours will likely persist.

And Suarez is convinced the 25-year-old midfielder would be a fine addition.

"He [Pogba] is a part of the elite and has a lot of quality," Uruguay international Suarez told RAC1.

"I think he would like to compete for more than he is now. He is not a player that belongs to Barca, but quality players would always be welcome." 

Pogba's international team-mate Antoine Griezmann was also strongly linked with a move to Barca, but he put an end to speculation just prior to the World Cup.

And Suarez acknowledges that Griezmann's decision to stay at Atletico Madrid took him by surprise.

"It was a surprise considering what was spoken about and said," Suarez added.

"But everyone has the right to decide and you have to respect their decision. He has earned the respect of the entire football world."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
