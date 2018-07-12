Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rakitic had a fever the day before England semi-final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.33K   //    12 Jul 2018, 11:12 IST
England v Croatia Semi Final FIFA World Cup Russia 11072018
Harry Kane & Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic revealed he was suffering with a fever in the days leading up to Croatia's 2-1 semi-final win over England at the World Cup.

The Barcelona midfielder was key alongside Luka Modric as the first-time finalists came from behind at half-time to win, thanks to an extra-time goal from Mario Mandzukic.

Losing the 30-year-old would have been a big blow for Zlatko Dalic's Croatia, but the former Sevilla and Schalke player said he would have done everything possible to play.

"Last night I had a fever, almost 39 [degrees]," he said.

"I was lying in bed finding the strength to play and it was worth it. I would play a final without a leg if necessary."

Rakitic also added that hype surrounding the England team on social media did not go unnoticed by Croatia and helped inspire them to victory.

"They thought they were already in the final, with all the things uploaded on [social] networks," he said.

"They can keep doing their stuff and we will play on Sunday."

Croatia take on France in Sunday's World Cup final in a rematch of the 1998 semi, in which Les Bleus triumphed 2-1.

World Cup 2018: 4 things Croatia could do to beat England...
RELATED STORY
Playing Croatia in semifinal is a harsh reminder for England
RELATED STORY
6 times England crashed out of a major tournament through...
RELATED STORY
Can Southgate rouse England before Croatia match?
RELATED STORY
Croatia in World Cup final for 1st time, beats England 2-1
RELATED STORY
What we can expect from the Croatia vs. England match
RELATED STORY
Croatia will play on counter and rely on Modric, Rakitic...
RELATED STORY
Rakitic is in career-best form – Dalic
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018, England vs Croatia: Preview
RELATED STORY
Dier wary of 'world class' Rakitic and Modric
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us