Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rebic signs new Frankfurt contract

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    10 Aug 2018, 14:56 IST
Ante Rebic - cropped
Croatia winger Ante Rebic.

Ante Rebic has put an end to speculation regarding his future at Eintracht Frankfurt by signing a new four-year contract with the Bundesliga club.

The forward had been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United after starring for Croatia on their run to the World Cup semi-finals.

However, he has opted against a reunion with Niko Kovac at the Allianz Arena and committed his long-term future to Frankfurt, with whom he won the DFB-Pokal last season.

"Ante was certainly one of the most positive stars of the World Cup and we do not have to hide the fact that he awakened interest," said sporting director Fredi Bobic.

"It speaks for Eintracht Frankfurt that we have managed to keep such a strong player, who can certainly be described as a high flyer.

"Ante was wooed by some of the top clubs and had one or two better overseas offers, but staying with us shows that he has the Eagles in his heart and that we are on the right path with our plans, that we have taken another step forward in terms of cost-effectiveness and can keep top players.

"With his dynamism and speed, he fits perfectly into the system of our coach Adi Hutter. It was important for us to keep his qualities in our ranks.

"For many Eintracht fans, Ante is a figure of honour - not least because of his two beautiful goals in the DFB-Pokal final - and will have been keeping their fingers crossed to hear this great news. "

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Rebic focused on Eintracht Frankfurt and World Cup amid...
RELATED STORY
Hutter to replace Bayern-bound Kovac at Frankfurt,...
RELATED STORY
Heynckes: Bayern aren't bad losers after DFB-Pokal snub
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Ribery signs new deal with Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga transfer news: Dortmund bag their second...
RELATED STORY
Frankfurt insist Bayern-bound Kovac will see out the season
RELATED STORY
Bayern should have had a penalty, admits Boateng
RELATED STORY
Dortmund sign Wolf from Eintracht Frankfurt
RELATED STORY
5 incredibly weird contract clauses in football
RELATED STORY
Mission accomplished for Bayern Munich new boy Goretzka
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us