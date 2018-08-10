Rebic signs new Frankfurt contract

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 83 // 10 Aug 2018, 14:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Croatia winger Ante Rebic.

Ante Rebic has put an end to speculation regarding his future at Eintracht Frankfurt by signing a new four-year contract with the Bundesliga club.

The forward had been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United after starring for Croatia on their run to the World Cup semi-finals.

However, he has opted against a reunion with Niko Kovac at the Allianz Arena and committed his long-term future to Frankfurt, with whom he won the DFB-Pokal last season.

"Ante was certainly one of the most positive stars of the World Cup and we do not have to hide the fact that he awakened interest," said sporting director Fredi Bobic.

He's staying put! Ante #Rebic has extended his contract with Eintracht by a further year until 2022! #SGE #Rebic2022 pic.twitter.com/mhKgj98Hm0 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) August 10, 2018

"It speaks for Eintracht Frankfurt that we have managed to keep such a strong player, who can certainly be described as a high flyer.

"Ante was wooed by some of the top clubs and had one or two better overseas offers, but staying with us shows that he has the Eagles in his heart and that we are on the right path with our plans, that we have taken another step forward in terms of cost-effectiveness and can keep top players.

"With his dynamism and speed, he fits perfectly into the system of our coach Adi Hutter. It was important for us to keep his qualities in our ranks.

"For many Eintracht fans, Ante is a figure of honour - not least because of his two beautiful goals in the DFB-Pokal final - and will have been keeping their fingers crossed to hear this great news. "