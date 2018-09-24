Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo mentally stronger than others, says Allegri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.36K   //    24 Sep 2018, 08:47 IST
CristianoRonaldo-cropped
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Massimiliano Allegri said Cristiano Ronaldo is mentally stronger than others as the Juventus head coach praised the superstar following his goalscoring display against Frosinone.

Ronaldo put Champions League heartache aside to lead Serie A holders Juve to a hard-fought 2-0 win at Frosinone on Sunday.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo was reduced to tears after being sent off against Valencia in the Champions League but the former Real Madrid forward redeemed himself with Juve's 81st-minute opener.

Chances did go begging for Ronaldo but the 33-year-old remained composed to deliver, much to the delight of Allegri.

"Cristiano Ronaldo had many chances and that happens because good balls always end to players that are able to score goals in the box," Allegri said.

"He missed some of these chances, in a few occasions he has been unlucky with the rebounds, but his strength is the fact that he is always into the match, even if he doesn't score straight away.

"And that's what happened because to score a goal like that towards the end means that he has a mentality stronger than the others."

Ronaldo has now scored three goals in his past two Serie A matches as Juve top the league standings by three points after five games.

Omnisport
NEWS
Fitness hindering Dybala form, says Allegri
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo has nothing to prove, says Allegri
RELATED STORY
Allegri demands patience from Ronaldo to settle with...
RELATED STORY
Allegri eyes Champions League after watching Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo euphoria is not good for Juventus - Allegri
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will finish top-scorer in...
RELATED STORY
Shaw stronger mentally for Mourinho criticism
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo doesn't guarantee Juventus the title, warns Allegri
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo arrival does not change Juventus expectations -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us