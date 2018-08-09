Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sergio Rico and Bryan bolster busy Fulham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
146   //    09 Aug 2018, 22:41 IST
SergioRico - cropped
Sergio Rico has joined Fulham on loan

Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico has joined Fulham on a season-long loan.

The deal continues a busy transfer window for the Premier League newcomers, who are reportedly set to conclude deadline day by making Marseille midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa their record signing after adding Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan.

Sergio Rico won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2014-15 and 2015-16 but he lost form and his place in the first team last season.

The 24-year-old did feature in both legs of the Champions League last-16 victory over Manchester United.

Fulham have provided the one-cap Spain international with the opportunity for a fresh start and he will contest the number one spot with Fabri, who joined Slavisa Jokanovic's side from Besiktas last month, and Marcus Bettinelli.

Bryan, also 24, has moved to Craven Cottage for a fee reported to be worth in the region of £6million on a four-year contract after impressing for Bristol City in the Championship last term.

"Playing against Fulham the last couple of years, the style of play has really stood out to me and it will suit me," he told Fulham's official website.

"The opportunity to play in the Premier League is one you can't turn down as you may never get it again in your lifetime.

"I'm used to playing fast, attacking football, so hopefully I can slot right in."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Jack Butland or Sergio Rico to replace Thibaut...
RELATED STORY
Mitrovic returns to Fulham on permanent deal
RELATED STORY
Fulham complete swoop for Swansea's Mawson
RELATED STORY
How Fulham are slowly becoming a force to reckon with
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: AFC Bournemouth season preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
Celtic rejected Fulham bid for Boyata, confirms Rodgers
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth land left-back Rico from Leganes
RELATED STORY
Manchester City make another signing, Chelsea player...
RELATED STORY
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tomorrow AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us