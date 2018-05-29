Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sessegnon will play for Fulham next season, insists owner Khan

Fulham intend to start life back in the Premier League with Ryan Sessegnon in the team, even if it means loaning him back from elsewhere.

29 May 2018
Ryan Sessegnon celebrates winning the Championship play-off final

Fulham owner Shahid Khan insists Ryan Sessegnon will be playing for the club in the Premier League next season.

The 18-year-old has been linked with some of England's biggest clubs due to his standout performances in 2017-18, which saw him named the EFL's Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season for the Championship.

Manchester United and Tottenham have both been credited with an interest in the winger, who set up Tom Cairney's goal in the play-off final win over Aston Villa last Saturday.

But Khan expects Sessegnon to play in a Fulham shirt in 2018-19, even if it means being loaned back to the club after being signed for a "ridiculous" fee.

"We don't want Sessegnon leaving," he told The Times. "I don't think he wants to go. He's going to be at Fulham for the coming year, leading us into the Premier League.

"Frankly, if we had not been promoted, well, we have a responsibility to our players. He's been there since he was eight. We want to do the right thing for him and he is Fulham through and through.

"If a club pays a ridiculous fee, he's not going to be breaking into their starting 11, so he will be at Fulham next year; what the terms are I don't know."

