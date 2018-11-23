Sevilla boss encourages permanent Andre Silva signing

Andre Silva celebrates scoring for Sevilla.

Sevilla head coach Pablo Machin has endorsed the club's intention to complete the outright purchase of Andre Silva from AC Milan.

Joaquin Caparros, Sevilla's sporting director, has indicated the LaLiga side will take up their option to turn Silva's loan into a permanent deal.

The Portugal forward has impressed since escaping Milan, where he scored just twice in seven Serie A starts last season.

Sevilla must reportedly pay €35million to activate his release but Machin, who took charge in May, believes the 23-year-old is capable of erasing any doubt over the outlay.

"There is a purchase option in his contract with a stipulated amount and other people have to assess if it is acceptable," Machin told a news conference.

"If they ask for my opinion I would recommend that we buy him, but he is the one who is going to decide things with his performance, and not the manager or the club.

"If he continues his current form and keeps scoring goals, applying himself and making those around him better, he himself will show that if we don't exercise the option to buy, we're blind."

Silva has scored seven goals in 11 league appearances for Sevilla, who are a point shy of leaders Barcelona.