×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer wants influential Pogba amid Madrid links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
123   //    01 Apr 2019, 06:34 IST
Pogba-cropped
Manchester United star Paul Pogba in action against Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba to be influential at Old Trafford as the Manchester United star continues to be linked with LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his appreciation for Pogba, who said it would be a "dream" to play for the Real Madrid head coach during the international break.

Pogba and his United team-mates struggled in an underwhelming 2-1 Premier League victory over Watford on Saturday – Solskjaer's first match since being appointed manager on a permanent basis.

And amid Madrid's interest, Solskjaer praised Pogba as he outlined his plans for the France World Cup winner in Manchester.

"We want Paul to be both on and off the ball a good player for us," Solskjaer said.

"We want him to be influential with the way we play. Sometimes that means up as an eight into the box, sometimes to control the game, drop down deeper.

"Against Watford he had to drop down to get a hold of the ball. Every single game is going to be different until the end of the season.

"We haven't really nailed down one way of playing. We've got three or four different ways of playing. That's the beauty of Paul – that he can do both."

Advertisement

Solskjaer also responded to former boss Louis van Gaal's claims that United have been guilty of "park-the-bus tactics" under the Norwegian.

"LVG is entitled to his opinion," Solskjaer said. "We've been looking at games. Some games we've pressed really high and won the ball up there and dominated. 

"He's probably talking more about the PSG game [the second leg of the Champions League last 16, which United won 3-1 in Paris], which was a game that we had to defend really well in the circumstances and counter-attack.

"It's about where you win the ball. You want to defend to win the ball to go forward. You have to win the ball to attack and for me there's two ways. 

"Can you attack quickly like we did [against Watford], why not? As long as your intention is, when you win the ball, to attack."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Pogba wants Solskjaer to get permanent Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer must ask Paul Pogba to leave if he 'dreams' to play for Zinedine Zidane, says former Arsenal star
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer backs Pogba for Man United captaincy
RELATED STORY
Pogba and Rashford crucial to Manchester United – Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
United must adapt if Pogba is man-marked - Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Signings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make to win the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Pogba: Solskjaer gave Man Utd freedom
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer confident of Pogba fitness before latest United 'test'
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer considers deeper role for Pogba after United scrape past Watford
RELATED STORY
Tottenham v Manchester United: Should Solskjaer or Pochettino get Old Trafford top job?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
03 Apr WAT FUL 12:15 AM Watford vs Fulham
03 Apr WOL MAN 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
04 Apr MAN CAR 12:15 AM Manchester City vs Cardiff City
06 Apr SOU LIV 12:30 AM Southampton vs Liverpool
06 Apr AFC BUR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
06 Apr HUD LEI 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
06 Apr NEW CRY 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
07 Apr EVE ARS 06:35 PM Everton vs Arsenal
09 Apr CHE WES 12:30 AM Chelsea vs West Ham
24 Apr TOT BRI 12:15 AM Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us