'Special' Solskjaer will steady Manchester United, says Bosnich

Omnisport
NEWS
News
108   //    20 Dec 2018, 12:48 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - cropped
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich backed the "special" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to steady the ship at the Premier League club.

Solskjaer was confirmed as United's caretaker manager until the end of the season after Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club on Tuesday.

A fans' favourite at Old Trafford, Solskjaer takes over a side struggling in sixth in the Premier League table after just seven wins in 17 games.

Bosnich, a former team-mate of the Norwegian's at United, hailed the former Cardiff City manager's character.

"He'll bring a lot. He's a very good person, a special person I would say," the Australian told Omnisport.

"He came over to England as a youngster from Norway, will forever be remembered for that winning goal he scored against Bayern Munich in 1999 in the Champions League final. A wonderful student of football, and of people.

"A lot of people will be saying at Cardiff he didn't do it, but the bottom line is at Cardiff it's a little bit different circumstances to what he will inherit at Manchester United."

Mourinho reportedly faced dressing-room unrest at Old Trafford, while his team were dominated in a 3-1 loss to rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Bosnich feels Solskjaer can steady United, who plan to appoint a permanent successor to Mourinho after the 2018-19 season.

"He will definitely bring a steadying hand and somebody as well that's very perceptive in terms of he'll be able to tell from now until the end of the season, and be able to report to the powers that be of the players that he thinks going forward Manchester United should keep and the ones they shouldn't," Bosnich said.

"Obviously the new manager if he comes in at the end of the season will have his own ideas but I'm sure he'll be conversing quite closely with Solskjaer and [first-team coach] Mike Phelan to see what their opinions are on the present squad."

Solskjaer's first game at the helm will see him visit former club Cardiff on Saturday.

