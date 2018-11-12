×
Switzerland and Schalke forward Embolo faces 6 weeks out

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21   //    12 Nov 2018, 23:26 IST
AP Image

LUGANO, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland and Schalke forward Breel Embolo has a broken toe and will be sidelined for up to six weeks, missing UEFA Nations League and Champions League games.

The Swiss soccer federation says an exam revealed a fractured metatarsal in Embolo's left foot on Monday, several days after he was injured.

Switzerland plays Belgium on Sunday in a decisive UEFA Nations League group game in Lucerne. The Swiss first play Qatar in a friendly on Wednesday in Lugano.

Embolo could also miss Schalke's final two Champions League group-stage games, at Porto and at home to Lokomotiv Moscow. Schalke is second in Group D and favored to advance to the round of 16.

The Swiss team says the 21-year-old Embolo does not need surgery.

