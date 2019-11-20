Teenage Bayern goalkeeper Fruchtl signs new contract

Christian Fruchtl celebrates winning the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have tied 19-year-old goalkeeper Christian Fruchtl to a new contract that keeps him in Bavaria until 2022.

The Germany Under-20 international's deal with the Bundesliga champions had been set to expire at the end of the season.

Fruchtl, who joined the club in 2014, is yet to feature for the Bayern first team but has been named on the bench 12 times since the start of 2017-18.

"It’s a great feeling that the best club in Germany has put its faith in me," he said. "I want to continue making a name for myself this season in the third division [with the reserve team] and push for the first team.

"When you train with world-class players on a daily basis, you also mature as a person. That's always been something special for me."

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "Christian is a true Bavarian boy and has grown up here in the club. We're very pleased to have him.

"He's shown continuous development and we want to continue that together. We're certain he's got a great career in front of him."