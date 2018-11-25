×
Tottenham star Son was 'sad' before wonder-goal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
205   //    25 Nov 2018, 18:00 IST
Son Heung-min - cropped
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min was feeling "sad" before his superb goal in Tottenham's 3-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Dele Alli and Harry Kane had put Spurs 2-0 up after 16 minutes at Wembley, but Son had a number of opportunities to add to that advantage before the interval.

The South Korean was twice denied by Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and narrowly off target on another two occasions.

He bounced back in style, however, scoring a wonderful solo goal after 54 minutes to put the match beyond Chelsea's reach.

Speaking after the game, the 26-year-old said he felt like he had let his side down before his moment of magic firmly erased memories of those earlier misses.

"I was sad because the players did very well and if I get those chances I have to be clinical against big teams," he told Spurs TV.

"I had a lot of chances to score but I missed. I was sad for my team-mates. I never gave up, kept going and scored a great goal. I was very happy.

"Dele's pass was unbelievable. It's amazing to score a goal like that and I feel very proud."

The result means Tottenham leapfrog Chelsea into third in the Premier League table and Son believes it was one of their best displays of the campaign.

"We showed very good character, pressed, created a lot of chances," he added. "I think everyone enjoyed it and we deserved to win.

"It was unbelievable from everyone, every single player. I'm so happy for that and to get three points against a big team like Chelsea who are one of the best teams in the Premier League. We dominated them."

Fetching more content...
