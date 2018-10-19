×
UEFA fines Man United, warns Mourinho for bad timekeeping

Associated Press
NEWS
News
41   //    19 Oct 2018, 20:31 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has fined Manchester United 15,000 euros ($17,250) and warned coach Jose Mourinho after the team was late to arrive for a Champions League home game and then late for the delayed kickoff.

Mourinho blamed police in Manchester for the team's arrival at Old Trafford only 45 minutes before a scheduled kickoff against Valencia on Oct. 2. Champions League rules require teams to arrive 75 minutes in advance.

Police later disputed Mourinho's explanation an escort was refused for the team bus journey from a city center hotel.

UEFA says United is fined 5,000 euros ($5,750) for the late arrival and 10,000 euros ($11,500) for the late kickoff, which can disrupt broadcast schedules.

Mourinho and Valencia coach Marcelino were warned for the late kickoff. The teams drew 0-0.

Associated Press
NEWS
