Valverde 'counting on' Rakitic amid PSG links

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic is one of Barcelona's best players and should not be allowed to leave, according to head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up an €90million bid for the 30-year-old midfielder, who was part of the Croatia side that reached the World Cup final.

Barca will not be short on options if the former Sevilla man does leave, with Arthur, Arturo Vidal and Sergio Roberto all expected to contribute in midfield this season.

Valverde, though, is adamant Rakitic is too valuable to be lost from his starting XI.

"Ivan is a fundamental player for our club. We're counting on him, I certainly am," the Blaugrana boss said.

"I want the best players for the season and Rakitic is one of my best. He knows how we play and he's fully committed to the club, so of course my idea is for him to be here.

"Look at his statistics. We all know what he does for the team but just as we analyse players from other teams, other teams analyse our players.

"But I hope he stays here, there is no doubt about that."

127 - Ivan Rakitic completed succesfully 127 passes against Alaves, the most for a player in the first La Liga Matchday. Tempted pic.twitter.com/Hshfxu691R — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 21, 2018

Barca do have time to pursue a potential replacement for Rakitic with the transfer window still open in Spain.

Valverde hopes that situation will soon change, expressing a desire for the deadline to be brought forward in line with changes made in England and Italy.

"I think that would make sense and in the long run I think that's what we need to do," he said.

"I'm sure the same will eventually happen with LaLiga."