Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Valverde 'counting on' Rakitic amid PSG links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
470   //    24 Aug 2018, 22:43 IST
Ivan Rakitic - cropped
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic is one of Barcelona's best players and should not be allowed to leave, according to head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up an €90million bid for the 30-year-old midfielder, who was part of the Croatia side that reached the World Cup final.

Barca will not be short on options if the former Sevilla man does leave, with Arthur, Arturo Vidal and Sergio Roberto all expected to contribute in midfield this season.

Valverde, though, is adamant Rakitic is too valuable to be lost from his starting XI.

"Ivan is a fundamental player for our club. We're counting on him, I certainly am," the Blaugrana boss said.

"I want the best players for the season and Rakitic is one of my best. He knows how we play and he's fully committed to the club, so of course my idea is for him to be here.

"Look at his statistics. We all know what he does for the team but just as we analyse players from other teams, other teams analyse our players.

"But I hope he stays here, there is no doubt about that."

Barca do have time to pursue a potential replacement for Rakitic with the transfer window still open in Spain.

Valverde hopes that situation will soon change, expressing a desire for the deadline to be brought forward in line with changes made in England and Italy.

"I think that would make sense and in the long run I think that's what we need to do," he said.

"I'm sure the same will eventually happen with LaLiga."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: PSG to offer €90M for Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG eyeing Barcelona superstar duo
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG Willing to pay a sensational €90m for...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona coach Valverde dismisses Pogba speculation
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG to trigger €125 million release clause of...
RELATED STORY
Mina returns to Barcelona training amid Everton links
RELATED STORY
Neymar exit turned Barcelona inside out, says Valverde
RELATED STORY
The Blaugrana Reboot: Decoding the Valverde playbook
RELATED STORY
Bartomeu satisfied with Barcelona squad amid Pogba links
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona offered €80 million for one of their biggest...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us