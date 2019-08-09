×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ziyech extends Ajax contract amid Bayern speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    09 Aug 2019, 22:32 IST
HakimZiyech - cropped
Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech has signed a one-year contract extension at Ajax amid reported interest from Bayern Munich.

Bayern were thought to be keen to step up their pursuit of Ziyech after it was confirmed Manchester City star Leroy Sane sustained ACL damage in his right knee that will keep him out for up to seven months.

The Morocco international was reported to be available for €35million, but he looks set to stay at Ajax for the foreseeable future after signing a deal that runs until June 2022.

Ziyech followed in the footsteps of David Neres, who also agreed a one-year extension in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Ajax will be pleased to have retained the 26-year-old – also linked to Sevilla – after Lasse Schone on Friday followed Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Maximilian Wober and Daley Sinkgraven out the door in the wake of their incredible run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Bayern are likely to have to look elsewhere as they try to add depth in the wide areas, after veteran duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben left at the end of their contracts last season.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bundesliga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug BAY HER 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
17 Aug BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
17 Aug BAY PAD 07:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn
17 Aug WOL KOL 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Köln
17 Aug WER FOR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
17 Aug FRE MAI 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Mainz 05
17 Aug BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
18 Aug EIN HOF 07:00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim
18 Aug UNI RB- 09:30 PM Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us