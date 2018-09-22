Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Thiem & Wawrinka reach St. Petersburg semi-finals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    22 Sep 2018, 03:16 IST
Thiemcropped
World number eight Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem needed a final-set tie-break to reach the semi-finals of the St. Petersburg Open at the expense of Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka saw off defending champion Damir Dzumhur.

Top seed Thiem, in the hunt for a third title of the year, was pushed all the way by home contender Medvedev but sealed a 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-2) victory.

The world number eight broke three times and served 10 aces as he set up a last-four encounter with Roberto Bautista Agut.

Thiem said: "I'm very sorry that I beat a Russian guy, but I think it was a great match from the beginning until the end. [A] tie-break in a deciding set is always lucky, so I'm lucky that I won."

Wawrinka showed further signs that he is getting back to something like his best with a 6-3 6-4 defeat of 2017 winner Dzumhur.

The three-time grand slam champion won 71 per cent of points on his first serve and broke three times to advance.

Bautista Agut got the better of third seed Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (7-0) 6-3, while Martin Klizan will face Wawrinka after ousting Denis Shapovalov 3-6 7-5 6-3.

Meanwhile, Kei Nishikori moved a step closer to a first tour-level title since 2016 with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the Moselle Open.

Gilles Simon finally came out on top in an all-French encounter with Richard Gasquet in Metz for the first time, winning 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 to end a run of eight consecutive losses against his compatriot and will take on Radu Albot, who beat Ricardas Berankis.

Matthias Bachinger will be Nishikori's semi-final opponent after he sent fellow German Yannick Maden packing. 

Omnisport
NEWS
Thiem into St Petersburg quarters, but retiring Youzhny...
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka reaches St. Petersburg Open quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Thiem wins in St. Petersburg, Youzhny calls it a day
RELATED STORY
Defending champ Dzumhur advances to St Petersburg 2nd round
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka into last eight in St Petersburg
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka ready for Khachanov after battling past Bedene
RELATED STORY
Indian tennis roundup: Paes and Reyes-Varela upset top...
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Thiem crushes Zverev to reach semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Racket-smashing Djokovic reaches Cincinnati semifinals
RELATED STORY
Youzhny to retire after St Petersburg Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us