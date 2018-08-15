Braves' Acuna Jr. has arrived as a true MLB star

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. arrived in the big leagues this season with lofty expectations.

Though he got off to a hot start, an injury at the end of May - lasting most of June - derailed his momentum. But not for long. Acuna, who led the Braves to a 10-6 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, collected three hits with two more home runs (19).

Now with eight home runs in his last eight games, Acuna has joined the party as a true MLB star. His leadoff home run matched the Braves' franchise record of five straight games with a homer. He is also the youngest to clobber a home run in five straight games.

This was the 15th time this season the Braves scored in double figures, which is tied for the most in the majors (Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs). The Braves only had 13 such games last season.

Atlanta (67-51) has now won four straight games, thanks in large part to Acuna's hot streak. The Braves hold a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

BRAUN MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun connected on two home runs with four RBIs in a 7-0 win over the Cubs. Due to injuries, Braun's career has stalled in recent seasons, but his batting average is up to .255 with 14 home runs this season.

PHILLIES' ORDER GOES SOUR

The top of Phillies' order, Cesar Hernandez, Nick Williams and Asdrubal Cabrera, combined to go 0 for 12 with seven strikeouts (they all had at least two) in a 2-1 loss to the Red Sox. Rhys Hoskins hit a home run for Philadelphia, but the rest of the lineup was helpless against Boston.

HAMILTON GRABS THE SPOTLIGHT

Billy Hamilton made a spectacular catch for the Reds at home to Cleveland, launching himself into the air and then depositing the ball safely in the keeping of a group of supporters in the bleachers.

Special delivery from Billy. pic.twitter.com/tPyGD0KBYr — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 15, 2018

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay Rays 1-4 New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox 2-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers 7-0 Chicago Cubs

New York Mets 3-6 Baltimore Orioles

Cleveland Indians 8-1 Cincinnati Reds

Chicago White Sox 6-3 Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins 6-10 Atlanta Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 Texas Rangers

Pittsburgh Pirates 2-5 Minnesota Twins

Colorado Rockies 5-1 Houston Astros

Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Kansas City Royals

Washington Nationals 4-6 St. Louis Cardinals

Seattle Mariners 2-3 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Angels 7-3 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants 2-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

ROCKIES AT ASTROS

Colorado, trying to lock up a wild-card spot in the NL, will send Tyler Anderson (6-4, 3.94 ERA) to the mound to face Gerrit Cole (10-5, 2.75 ERA). The Astros have been struggling with injuries, which has helped the Oakland Athletics get back into contention in the AL West.