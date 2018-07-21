Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cards' Carpenter hits 3 HRs, 2 doubles in 6 innings, exits

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    21 Jul 2018, 03:01 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Carpenter hit three home runs and two doubles in just six innings for the St. Louis Cardinals, then was pulled from the game against the Chicago Cubs.

Carpenter went 5 for 5 and drove in seven runs at Wrigley Field on Friday before exiting with the Cardinals leading 15-1.

The St. Louis leadoff man has homered in four straight games. During that stretch, he is 9 for 16 with six home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs.

Carpenter led off the game with a home run with a home run against Jon Lester. It was his team-record sixth leadoff homer of the season and the 21st of his career, matching the club mark held by Hall of Famer Lou Brock.

Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the second inning off Lester. Carpenter doubled twice in the fourth and hit a three-run drive off reliever Brian Duensing in the sixth.

