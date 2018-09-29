Dodgers, Brewers stay alive in divisional races
Friday was all about surviving for the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.
With the Chicago Cubs dropping the St Louis Cardinals 8-4 during a day game and the Colorado Rockies defeating the Washington Nationals 5-2 a little later, the Brewers and the Dodgers had to win to have any hope of winning solo divisional titles.
Ryan Braun started the drama for the teams looking to survive with a dramatic eighth-inning homer that came with an assist from Detroit Tigers right fielder Nick Castellanos.
Braun hit a long drive to right and Castellanos looked to have a chance to rob the homer, or at least make a dramatic catch at the wall. The ball instead bounced out of his glove, rolled along the top of the fence and out of the ballpark, giving Milwaukee a 6-5 lead they would never relinquish.
That baseball had a mind of its own. #SeptemberBaseball pic.twitter.com/L4CpFZncUi— MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2018
In San Francisco, Giants ace Madison Bumgarner pushed back his start so he could do all he could to impact the Dodgers' postseason lives. He did a great job holding them down, but Justin Turner connected for a two-run home run late in the game to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead and a victory to keep pace with Colorado.
Meanwhile, the New York Yankees locked up home-field advantage for the American League wildcard game with an 11-6 win over Boston.
GARVER SHINES FOR TWINS
Twins first baseman Mitch Garver went four for five with two doubles and six RBIs in Minnesota's 12-4 win over the White Sox.
Josh Donaldson went two for four with a grand slam, a double and four RBIs in the Indians' 14-6 win over the Royals. Cleveland scored 10 runs in the seventh inning when Donaldson homered.
Reds catcher Tucker Barnhardt went five for five with a home run, a triple and two RBIs in Cincinnati's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.
.@Tucker_Barnhart touches 'em all for a perfect night at the plate. #RedsCountry pic.twitter.com/6U9vHfSS9d— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 29, 2018
QUINN GOES HITLESS
Phillies center fielder Roman Quinn went 0 for four with four strikeouts in Philadelphia's 10-2 loss to the Braves. The Phillies have lost 31 of their last 44 games.
WRIGHT RETURNS
David Wright had not swung a bat in a game in New York since 2016. He finally stepped into the batter's box in the fifth inning on Friday.
All the feels for @Mets fans. pic.twitter.com/unBSXobpYJ— MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2018
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota Twins 2-1 Chicago White Sox
Chicago Cubs 8-4 St Louis Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 Cincinnati Reds
Houston Astros 2-1 Baltimore Orioles
Atlanta Braves 10-2 Philadelphia Phillies
New York Yankees 11-6 Boston Red Sox
Miami Marlins 8-1 New York Mets
Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 Tampa Bay Rays
Colorado Rockies 5-2 Washington Nationals
Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Detroit Tigers
Minnesota Twins 12-4 Chicago White Sox
Cleveland Indians 14-6 Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Angels 8-5 Oakland Athletics
Seattle Mariners 12-6 Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 San Francisco Giants
San Diego Padres 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
KEY SATURDAY CLASHES
Cardinals at Cubs – Game two of three. A win guarantees the Cubs a share of the National League (NL) Central title. A loss opens the door for the Brewers.
Dodgers at Giants – The Dodgers got past Madison Bumgarner. Now they need to win twice more to have a shot at winning the division.
Tigers at Brewers – The Brewers need to win to keep their hopes of a divisional title alive.
Nationals at Rockies – The first big challenge this weekend for the Rockies. They will have to defeat former number one pick Stephen Strasburg. A win seals a share of the NL West title.