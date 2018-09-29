Dodgers, Brewers stay alive in divisional races

Ryan Braun

Friday was all about surviving for the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the Chicago Cubs dropping the St Louis Cardinals 8-4 during a day game and the Colorado Rockies defeating the Washington Nationals 5-2 a little later, the Brewers and the Dodgers had to win to have any hope of winning solo divisional titles.

Ryan Braun started the drama for the teams looking to survive with a dramatic eighth-inning homer that came with an assist from Detroit Tigers right fielder Nick Castellanos.

Braun hit a long drive to right and Castellanos looked to have a chance to rob the homer, or at least make a dramatic catch at the wall. The ball instead bounced out of his glove, rolled along the top of the fence and out of the ballpark, giving Milwaukee a 6-5 lead they would never relinquish.

That baseball had a mind of its own. #SeptemberBaseball pic.twitter.com/L4CpFZncUi — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2018

In San Francisco, Giants ace Madison Bumgarner pushed back his start so he could do all he could to impact the Dodgers' postseason lives. He did a great job holding them down, but Justin Turner connected for a two-run home run late in the game to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead and a victory to keep pace with Colorado.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees locked up home-field advantage for the American League wildcard game with an 11-6 win over Boston.

GARVER SHINES FOR TWINS

Twins first baseman Mitch Garver went four for five with two doubles and six RBIs in Minnesota's 12-4 win over the White Sox.

Josh Donaldson went two for four with a grand slam, a double and four RBIs in the Indians' 14-6 win over the Royals. Cleveland scored 10 runs in the seventh inning when Donaldson homered.

Reds catcher Tucker Barnhardt went five for five with a home run, a triple and two RBIs in Cincinnati's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.

QUINN GOES HITLESS

Phillies center fielder Roman Quinn went 0 for four with four strikeouts in Philadelphia's 10-2 loss to the Braves. The Phillies have lost 31 of their last 44 games.

WRIGHT RETURNS

David Wright had not swung a bat in a game in New York since 2016. He finally stepped into the batter's box in the fifth inning on Friday.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota Twins 2-1 Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs 8-4 St Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 Cincinnati Reds

Houston Astros 2-1 Baltimore Orioles

Atlanta Braves 10-2 Philadelphia Phillies

New York Yankees 11-6 Boston Red Sox

Miami Marlins 8-1 New York Mets

Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 Tampa Bay Rays

Colorado Rockies 5-2 Washington Nationals

Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins 12-4 Chicago White Sox

Cleveland Indians 14-6 Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Angels 8-5 Oakland Athletics

Seattle Mariners 12-6 Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

KEY SATURDAY CLASHES

Cardinals at Cubs – Game two of three. A win guarantees the Cubs a share of the National League (NL) Central title. A loss opens the door for the Brewers.

Dodgers at Giants – The Dodgers got past Madison Bumgarner. Now they need to win twice more to have a shot at winning the division.

Tigers at Brewers – The Brewers need to win to keep their hopes of a divisional title alive.

Nationals at Rockies – The first big challenge this weekend for the Rockies. They will have to defeat former number one pick Stephen Strasburg. A win seals a share of the NL West title.