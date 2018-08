Marlins' Holaday enters as pinch hitter, hits walk-off double in extras

Bryan Holaday

The Marlins and New York Mets were tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the 11th when Bryan Holaday entered the game for Miami on Saturday.

Pinch hitting for Javy Guerra with one out and one on, Holaday ended the matchup just as quickly as he entered.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Holaday said, via Fox Sports Florida.

The walk-off double gave the Marlins a 4-3 victory over New York.

“Yeah, I’m glad that happened, that was good,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters after the win. “We were running out of bullets there."

Before Saturday, Holaday was 1 for 10 in his last four appearances.

Sending them on Holaday. pic.twitter.com/yNV7m2FUcW — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 12, 2018

PRICE IS RIGHT FOR RED SOX

David Price dominated in the Boston Red Sox's shutout victory over the Baltimore Orioles. In the 5-0 win, Price struck out 10 in six innings of work to move to 5-0 on the season. This was the first time he recorded 10 Ks since July 2016.

NO MERCY FOR DUFFY

Down 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning, Kansas City's Danny Duffy was on the hill. After a questionable call from the first base umpire that gave St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader a 2-2 count instead of his third strike, Duffy lost his cool once Bader hit a two-run home run two pitches later.

Duffy then turned to the first base umpire and yelled, which led to his ejection. The Cardinals took the game 8-3 over the Royals.

LAUREANO'S ARM THE STAR

The dugout reaction to Ramon Laureano’s double play was shared by all watching Saturday. The catch and throw, which went from the left-center field warning track all the way to first base, arched perfectly through the air to land in Mark Canha’s glove just in time. The Oakland Athletics' went on to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 7-0.

You'll fall in love with Ramón Laureano's speed, but you'll want to marry Ramón Laureano's arm. W O W ! pic.twitter.com/3dRaPkL249 — Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) August 12, 2018

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Oakland Athletics 7-0 Los Angeles Angels

Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 San Francisco Giants

Philadelphia Pillies 5-1 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-3 Colorado Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals 8-3 Kansas City Royals

Seattle Mariners 3-2 Houston Astros

New York Mets 3-4 Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Atlanta Braves

Cleveland Indians 3-1 Chicago White Sox

Boston Red Sox 6-4 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-6 Cincinnati Reds

Minnesota Twins 4-3 Detroit Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Washington Nationals 9-4 Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers 3-5 New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox 5-0 Baltimore Orioles

DIAMONDBACKS AT REDS

Arizona was poised to take Game 2 in Cincinnati to force a rubber match, but a late four-run rally in the eighth gave the Reds the series and pushed the Diamondbacks one game out of the National League wild-card race. Currently, Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta have the NL’s two spots but with the Braves also dropping their Saturday game, Arizona continues to stay in the running with a win Sunday. Right hander Zack Godley will get the start for the Diamondbacks, while Luis Castillo will be on the mound first for the Reds.