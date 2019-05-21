Mets snap five-game losing streak

Brandon Nimmo, Carlos Gomez

The New York Mets five-game losing streak came to an end after defeating the Washington Nationals 5-3 in MLB.

New York scored four runs in the first three innings to take a lead they would never relinquish against Washington on Monday.

It was a nice distraction from earlier headlines, which included questions surrounding manager Mickey Callaway's job and a non-baseball related injury to Yoenis Cespedes.

"Whatever happens, happens. You can't live in the yesterday. It's all about what you can do today," Mets star Pete Alonso told reporters after the game.

"Baseball, it's a funny game but sometimes you've just got to roll with the punches and when you get knocked down you've got to come back and fight and be ready to go tomorrow. There's a lot of games and we just need to keep winning and get back on track. Tonight was a good start."

Alonso helped start the scoring early with a home run in the first inning. Amed Rosario, Todd Frazier and Carlos Gomez also pitched in with RBIs to help build the Mets' lead.

Washington attempted a late rally when Juan Soto delivered an RBI single in the eighth but he was left stranded at the end of the frame. New York added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning.

Drew Gagnon was given the win and Edwin Diaz earned the save. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin was tagged with the loss.

Minor sets Rangers record

Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor set a new team record as he reached 29 consecutive scoreless innings as the team edged the Seattle Mariners 10-9. It is the longest streak in franchise history.

David Price returned from the injured list and did not allow any earned runs in the Boston Red Sox's 12-2 win over his former team the Toronto Blue Jays.

White Sox trio struggle

Leury Garcia, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez could not get anything going against the Houston Astros. All three players went 0 for four in the Chicago White Sox's 3-0 loss.

Harper says no!

Anthony Rizzo tried to outrun a Bryce Harper throw and it did not end well for the Chicago Cubs first baseman as his team lost 5-4 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Might not want to run on Bryce. pic.twitter.com/7yQRVEuRCT — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2019

First pitch, first home run of the game for Ronald Acuna Jr, whose Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1.

.@ronaldacunajr24 settles in for the first pitch …



And it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/fv7PwL2LR4 — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2019

Monday's results

Boston Red Sox 12-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics 6-4 Cleveland Indians

New York Yankees 10-7 Baltimore Orioles

New York Mets 5-3 Washington Nationals

Philadelphia Phillis 5-4 Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers 10-9 Seattle Mariners

Atlanta Braves 4-1 San Francisco Giants

Houston Astros 3-0 Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins 3-1 Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres 2-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Mariners at Rangers

The Mariners are looking for revenge against the Rangers and to also climb out of the bottom of the American League West. Seattle will start Tommy Milone and Texas will send Lance Lynn (5-3, 4.94 ERA) to the mound.