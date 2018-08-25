Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Trout returns to Angels lineup following death in family

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    25 Aug 2018, 10:12 IST
AP Image

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is back in the lineup for the first time since the death of his brother-in-law.

Trout was starting Friday night at home against Houston. The two-time AL MVP is hitting .309 with 30 home runs and 60 RBIs, and leads the majors with a .459 on-base percentage.

Trout hasn't played since Aug. 1. The outfielder already was on the disabled list with a wrist injury when brother-in-law Aaron Cox died last week. Trout wore "A. Cox" on the back of his player's weekend uniform Friday.

Cox was the brother of Trout's wife, Jessica. No cause of death has been given for the 24-year-old Cox, who retired from baseball this month after pitching three seasons in the Angels' organization.

Trout was with his family in New Jersey after the death. He continued to work out there by running, lifting, throwing and swinging off a tee.

On Thursday, a day off for the Angels, Trout had a workout at Angel Stadium. He took 12 at-bats against minor league pitchers.

"Physically, he's ready to go. He wants to get back out there. It will be an emotional burden he and his family will carry. I think he's definitely ready to come back and play baseball," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

Asked if baseball would be a refuge of sorts for Trout, Scioscia said: "To a certain extent. It's not a sanctuary. I think your routine helps you to get through stuff. There's always that spot when you've lost people. Any time you sit back and reflect, in the dugout or out on the field, it's always with you."

