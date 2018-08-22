Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Urena drops appeal of suspension for hitting Acuna Jr.

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    22 Aug 2018, 04:37 IST
AP Image

MIAMI (AP) — Marlins right-hander Jose Urena dropped his appeal of a six-game suspension for intentionally hitting Atlanta rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch.

Urena began serving the suspension Tuesday. The Marlins, fearful the Braves might retaliate, had already decided Urena wouldn't pitch against them during a four-game series later this week.

"It seems like there's no reason to open that back up," manager Don Mattingly said. "We don't need that."

Urena is expected to return at Boston on Aug. 28.

He hit Acuna on the left arm with his first pitch, triggering a melee in the Marlins' 5-2 loss in Atlanta last Wednesday. Acuna went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami — three of them leading off.

Acuna left the game injured but was back in the lineup the next day.

Urena was ejected. His next start came Sunday, when he pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game to beat Washington 12-1.

