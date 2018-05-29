Verlander continues dominance of Yankees
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander again dominated the New York Yankees in MLB.
Justin Verlander likes pitching against the New York Yankees.
He used Monday to deliver yet another gem for the Houston Astros against the Yankees as he threw 6.2 innings of one-run ball in a 5-1 victory.
The 35-year-old hurler has now thrown 14.2 innings against the Yankees this year while striking out 19.
Since coming over to the Astros, Verlander has gone 3-0 in 30.2 innings against the Yankees, with 40 strikeouts and two runs allowed. Yankees fans thought so much of his performance they booed him coming off the field. He was kind enough to tip his cap.
"Coming off the field, I definitely got a fair amount of boos," Verlander said, via the Houston Chronicle. "Hey, I've come to find here in Yankee Stadium it's a term of endearment. So thank you. A tip of the cap."
The Astros and Yankees square off again on Tuesday.
Wave to 'em. pic.twitter.com/tOPh270bnT— Houston Astros (@astros) May 28, 2018
CAHILL, SUAREZ SHINE
Athletics pitcher Trevor Cahill threw eight innings of four-hit, shutout ball in a 1-0 13-inning loss to the Rays.
Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez went four for five with a double, and an RBI, in a 12-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.
LAUER POOR FOR PADRES
Padres starter Eric Lauer failed to get out of the third inning, allowing seven hits and five runs in 2.1 innings against the lowly Marlins. San Diego lost 7-2.
BRILLIANT BRADLEY
Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is struggling at the plate, but good plays keep him in the lineup for Boston.
JBJ with his best Willie Mays impression. pic.twitter.com/iiOyt4fHFj— MLB (@MLB) May 28, 2018
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Washington Nationals 6-0 Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Houston Astros 5-1 New York Yankees
Atlanta Braves 4-3 New York Mets
Detroit Tigers 9-3 Los Angeles Angels
Chicago Cubs 7-0 Pittsburgh Pirates
Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 St Louis Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 Oakland Athletics
Arizona Diamondbacks 12-5 Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Indians 9-6 Chicago White Sox
Miami Marlins 7-2 San Diego Padres
Seattle Mariners 2-1 Texas Rangers
Colorado Rockies 6-5 San Francisco Giants
Minnesota Twins 8-5 Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 Philadelphia Phillies
New York Mets 8-5 Atlanta Braves
CARDINALS AT BREWERS
The Cardinals and Brewers are in the midst of one of the more important series of the young season. The Brewers are threatening to run away with the NL Central as they have a 4.5-game lead already. St. Louis sit five games back and hope they can cut into the lead this week.