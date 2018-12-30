×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Veteran catcher Lucroy finalizes 1-year deal with Angels

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    30 Dec 2018, 15:33 IST
AP Image

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy has finalized a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The team announced the move Saturday. To make room on the roster, right-hander Austin Brice was designated for assignment.

Yahoo Sports reported the deal is for $3.35 million.

A two-time All-Star, the 32-year-old Lucroy batted .241 with four homers, 51 RBIs and a .617 OPS in 126 games this year during his only season with the Oakland Athletics. Though he struggled at the plate, he received praise for his management of the A's pitching staff.

Before signing Lucroy, the Angels did not have an accomplished major league catcher on their 40-man roster. Jose Briceno made his debut last season, and the team claimed Kevan Smith off waivers from the Chicago White Sox two months ago.

The Angels will be Lucroy's fifth team in four seasons. He played his first 5½ seasons with Milwaukee, making All-Star teams in 2014 and 2016.

Lucroy, a .277 career hitter, finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2014.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
AP source: Angels fill void at catcher with Jonathan Lucroy
RELATED STORY
Busy day lands Angels' Arcia in baseball record books
RELATED STORY
Brad Ausmus named manager of Los Angeles Angels
RELATED STORY
Shoemaker returns with 5 scoreless, Angels beat Rangers 3-1
RELATED STORY
Marlins catcher Realmuto not distracted by trade rumors
RELATED STORY
Angels nearly get no-hitter from bullpen, beat Rangers 1-0
RELATED STORY
Cowart hits grand slam, drives in 5 as Angels stall A's
RELATED STORY
Heaney tosses 7 shutout innings, Angels top White Sox 1-0
RELATED STORY
Mike Scioscia bids farewell as Angels manager after 19 years
RELATED STORY
AP source: Wilson Ramos, Mets agree to $19M, 2-year deal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us