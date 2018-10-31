×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

World Series 4th-least-watched, averaging 14.1M viewers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    31 Oct 2018, 05:20 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston's five-game World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers averaged 14,125,000 viewers on Fox, down 25 percent from last year and the fourth-lowest ever.

The Series featuring a pair of large-market teams averaged an 8.3 rating and 17 share, Nielsen said Tuesday. That was down from a 10.7 rating, 20 share and 18,909,000 average viewers for the Houston Astros' seven-game win over the Dodgers last year and 40 percent from 23,386,000 average viewers for the Cubs' seven-game win over Cleveland two years ago — Chicago's first title since 1908.

The only Series with fewer average viewers were Philadelphia's five-game win over Tampa Bay in 2008 (13,062,000), San Francisco's four-game sweep of Detroit in 2012 (12.7 million) and the Giants' seven-game win over Kansas City in 2014 (13,825,000). The rating was the third-lowest, ahead of only a 7.6 in 2012 and an 8.2 in 2014.

Boston's 5-1 win in Game 5 on Sunday was the most-watched of the Series, averaging 17,634,000 viewers. The opener averaged 18,314,000, followed by 13,507,000 in Game 2, 13,250,000 in Game 3 and 13,563,000 in Game 4.

Ratings represent the percentage of U.S. television households tuned into a program and shares represent the percentage watching a broadcast among homes with TVs in use at the time.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
The Latest: Boston takes 2-0 World Series lead with 4-2 win
RELATED STORY
Dodgers fans face familiar feelings with World Series loss
RELATED STORY
Baseball's best: long nights, strikeouts & pitching changes
RELATED STORY
Red Sox return to Fenway Park with World Series trophy
RELATED STORY
Beloved in Boston, Roberts returns for World Series with LA
RELATED STORY
'So pumped': Die-hard fans ready for World Series in Boston
RELATED STORY
The Latest: World Series sorrow returns for Dodgers fans
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Red Sox win 4th World Series title in 15 years
RELATED STORY
October to forget: Kershaw, Dodgers lose World Series again
RELATED STORY
Well-traveled Pearce finds a place _ as World Series MVP
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us