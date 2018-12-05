×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Brathwaite returns as Windies step up World Cup preparations

Omnisport
NEWS
News
65   //    05 Dec 2018, 00:12 IST
CarlosBrathwaite - Cropped
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite

Carlos Brathwaite has returned to West Indies' one-day international squad for the three-match series in Bangladesh starting on Sunday.

The all-rounder missed the previous two 50-over series – a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of the Tigers and a 3-1 loss in India – but is back in contention as the Windies ramp up their preparations for next year's World Cup.

Captain Jason Holder remains out injured with a shoulder problem, meaning Rovman Powell will act as interim skipper.

Recent debutants Fabian Allen, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Oshane Thomas all keep their places in the 15-man party, to which Darren Bravo and Roston Chase return, having last played an ODI in October 2016 and July 2017, respectively.

"With two more ODI series before the 2019 World Cup, the Bangladesh series allows us to narrow our search for our final 15-member World Cup squad," said chairman of selectors Courtney Browne. 

"In the absence of captain Jason Holder, the panel believes the team can still be competitive, especially with the return of Darren Bravo.

"Darren’s experience will add value to the batting, which in turn will place selection pressure for spots in the squad. The selection panel therefore takes this opportunity to wish the team much success in Bangladesh."

 

West Indies ODI squad to face Bangladesh: Rovman Powell (captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

Omnisport
NEWS
Brathwaite & Hope key for Windies success
RELATED STORY
Bowled over: Windies' top five all cleaned up to equal...
RELATED STORY
Gayle declines selection for Windies' India series
RELATED STORY
Brathwaite questions shot selection after latest West...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies 2018: 5 Players who can top the batting...
RELATED STORY
Windies crumble after Mahmudullah century boosts dominant...
RELATED STORY
10 things which have changed since the last Cricket World...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies, Second T20I: Hits and misses
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies, Second T20I: 3 reasons why Windies lost
RELATED STORY
England's Achilles heel going into the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us