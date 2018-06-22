Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kohli: India will feel at home in England

India struggled in English conditions four years ago, but Virat Kohli said they will have acclimatised before the first Test.

Omnisport
NEWS
22 Jun 2018
127
Virat Kohli - cropped
India captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli says India will be "so comfortable" with conditions by the time the Test series against England starts they will feel like they are playing at home.

India have painful memories of their last tour of England four years ago, when they lost the Test series 3-1 and the one-day international series by the same margin before also suffering a defeat in the only Twenty20.

Kohli's side play two T20s against Ireland before facing England in the shortest format three times, then a three-match ODI series prior to the first Test at Edgbaston - which gets under way on August 1.

Captain Kohli said the tourists will have acclimatised by the time they come to taking on Joe Root's men in Birmingham.

"The last time we played [in England], we felt that collectively as a team we didn't perform consistently in all three skills," said the prolific batsman at a media conference before departing for the tour.

"Because of that, the batsmen feel the extra pressure, or the bowlers feel the pressure because they feel batsmen aren't doing enough.

"But when both click together and whether it's swinging or seaming, bounce or turn, if you have momentum, any conditions feel favourable and if you don't have the momentum, flat pitches may also feel tough.

"But yes, the conditions are going to be different, we will have to respect that. By the time the Tests come, we'll be so comfortable that we won't even feel like we'll be playing an away series.

"So once you spend time there, you get comfortable and that's the biggest factor. If you are at ease mentally, it will show in your performances."

Kohli said he is fully fit after recovering from a neck injury which ruled him out of a spell with Surrey.

"I'm 100 per cent ready to go. The neck is fine now, I've had six to seven sessions in Mumbai, I've had good practice and I'm absolutely ready to go," he said.

"I went through the fitness test as well, so the body is feeling fine and I'm very excited to get back on the field, which is a rare thing when you are playing so much cricket. I think these sort of breaks, mentally they make you fresh and excited to go back on the pitch again."

 

