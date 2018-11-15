×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Superb Stokes sparks England fightback before lunch

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    15 Nov 2018, 13:20 IST

Kandy, Nov 15 (AFP) Brilliant fielding by Ben Stokes enabled England to end a key stand between Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva as Sri Lanka reached 139 for 4 at lunch in the second Test on Thursday.

Karunaratne, who made 63, put on 96 for the third wicket with De Silva to steady the innings after they slipped to 31 for two early on the second day in Kandy.

But Stokes, who on Wednesday had failed with the bat as England's new number three, broke the partnership when he pounced to run out Karunaratne with a direct throw from gully.

The star all-rounder then took a stunning one-handed catch low to his left at first slip to dismiss Kusal Mendis for one off the slow left-arm spin of Jack Leach.

De Silva was not out 57 at lunch with Angelo Mathews on two as Sri Lanka trail by 146 in response to the tourists' first innings 285.

Karunaratne, who started the day on 19, lost partner and nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara for four but then played a patient knock to register his 18th Test fifty.

Moeen Ali wasted little time in removing Pushpakumara in the third over of the day as fellow spinners Leach and Adil Rashid also heaped pressure on the Sri Lankan batsmen.

De Silva kept his calm after losing Karunaratne and raised his fifty with a boundary off Stokes.

On Wednesday's first day, first Jos Buttler with 63 and then some lusty hitting from Sam Curran who bludgeoned 64 lifted England to a competitive 285 all out after being in trouble at 89 for 4 and then 171 for 7 after winning the toss and electing to bat

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Stokes helps England rally after Karunaratne, De Silva 50s
RELATED STORY
Stokes fires for England after Buttler punishes India again
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Indian pacers' wholehearted...
RELATED STORY
Moeen takes four as England cruise to victory
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
Why Buttler and Stokes are great advertisement for Test...
RELATED STORY
Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Indian cricketers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
4 things England need to do to continue their winning...
RELATED STORY
3 defining moments from India's win over England at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
ENG 285/10
SL 191/6 (60.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Sri Lanka trail England by 94 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
2nd Test | Sun, 11 Nov
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 224/10
Bangladesh win by 218 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
Match 12 | Today
WIW 107/7 (20.0 ov)
TBA 76/10 (18.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 31 runs
WIW VS TBA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us