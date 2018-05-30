Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Agent: Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski wants to leave club

Agent: Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski wants to leave club

Associated Press
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 18:47 IST
190
AP Image

MUNICH (AP) — Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich, according to agent Pini Zahavi.

Zahavi told Sport Bild magazine on Wednesday that the Bundesliga's top scorer "feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career."

Zahavi, the Israeli agent who helped facilitate Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last year, said Lewandowski's reasons "are not money or a specific club, as nearly all top clubs would like to have the world's best striker in their ranks."

The 29-year-old Poland striker, whose contract with Bayern runs to 2021, wants to leave this off-season, Zahavi reportedly said.

"Everyone in Bayern's club leadership has a great career to show for themselves. They should understand his situation," Zahavi added.

There was no immediate response from Bayern.

Lewandowski has scored 106 goals in 126 Bundesliga games for the club since switching from league rival Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He helped the team win the league each year, chipping in 29 goals this season.

Speaking at Poland's World Cup training camp in Arlamow in the southeast of the country, Lewandowski was evasive when asked about Zahavi's reported comments.

"My manager is taking care of that and I want to focus on what should be done during the World Cup, how I should play," Lewandowski said, referring to Zahavi. "This is what managers are for, to take care of such things, so that players can have a free mind."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently ruled out a transfer.

"We know what we have in Robert Lewandowski. Nobody need worry, he will also play football here in Munich next year," Rummenigge said.

Lewandowski parted with previous agent Cezary Kucharski in February, when he turned to Zahavi.

Sport Bild reported that Real Madrid's interest has cooled after Lewandowski's failure to score in the Champions League semifinals against the club, but that Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested.

Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich, confirms agent
RELATED STORY
If Lewandowski wants to go, Bayern will have to let him –...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Bayern Munich identify replacement for Robert...
RELATED STORY
Possible destinations for Robert Lewandowski
RELATED STORY
Bayern legend Elber expects Lewandowski stay
RELATED STORY
Heynckes: Lewandowski needs to focus on Bayern
RELATED STORY
Heynckes 'can't imagine' Bayern sanctioning Lewandowski sale
RELATED STORY
Reports: Robert Lewandowski not interested in Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski employs Zahavi as agent as Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski: Agent change nothing to do with 'funny' Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AZE KYR
3 - 0
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 11:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018