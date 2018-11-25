×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

FIFPro backs Boca stance over postponed Copa Libertadores final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    25 Nov 2018, 19:22 IST
Carlos Tevez - cropped
Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez

FIFPro has thrown its support behind Boca Juniors and said they should not have faced pressure to play Saturday's postponed second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate.

Boca travelled across Buenos Aires on Saturday with the final tied at 2-2 after the opening game at La Bombonera, but their bus was showered with projectiles on the way to River's El Monumental stadium, with some smashing windows of the vehicle.

Eventually the bus arrived at the ground, but reports suggested three players had to be taken to hospital for assessment, while some were believed to have been affected by the use of pepper spray.

CONMEBOL medical officials had deemed the injuries sustained to be "superficial" and approved the match to proceed despite Carlos Tevez's protests that Boca were unfit to play.

After discussions that led to several delays, the game was eventually suspended for 24 hours until 17:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Sunday.

FIFPro – which represents more than 65,000 footballers worldwide – has backed Boca's stance in wanting the game rescheduled.

Posting on Twitter, the organisation said: "Our solidarity with Carlos Tevez and Boca Juniors players who should not have been pressured by organisers to play before yesterday's Copa Libertadores final was postponed. Player health and well-being comes first."

Omnisport
NEWS
Copa Libertadores final postponed after Boca bus attacked
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores final postponed after heavy rain
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Highlights of thrilling Boca-River Copa...
RELATED STORY
Boca expecting tough Superclasico in Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
River and Boca presidents agree with Copa Libertadores...
RELATED STORY
Boca bus attacked prior to Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Boca set up Copa Libertadores final against archrival River
RELATED STORY
We couldn't play if Boca had been hurt – Gallardo backs...
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores final the only news in Argentina
RELATED STORY
Boca, River draw 2-2 in first leg of Libertadores Cup final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us