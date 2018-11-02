×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Guardiola: I never asked Manchester City to buy Messi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
221   //    02 Nov 2018, 20:40 IST
Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola
Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has again dismissed reports Manchester City have tried to buy Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

Messi has spent his entire professional career at Camp Nou and won two Champions League titles and a trio of LaLiga crowns under Guardiola's leadership.

Spanish media have reported City were ready to pay Messi's €250million release clause, as well as offering the Argentina superstar a contract worth a further €250m over five years.

Guardiola, though, rejected those claims and denied he has ever attempted to tempt Messi, currently sidelined with a fractured arm, away from Barca.

"I said many, many times, when I left Barca and went to Bayern and now City, I never asked Messi to come here or Bayern," Guardiola said on Friday. 

"I never went and asked for this player, never. I know how important the guy is for Barca.

"Myself, never spoke with the clubs and asked. I never made the first step. Never. I never did that. I said a thousand times."

Guardiola may not be trying to sign Messi but he remains hopeful Brahim Diaz can be persuaded to stay at City.

The 19-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, hit a brace to lead City to a 2-0 EFL Cup win against Fulham but has been linked with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, who signed Jadon Sancho from the club.

"We want to help them but at the end if they don't want to stay, like Sancho, what can we do?" Guardiola said.

"It's a market, sometimes we buy players and it is what it is. We try to take care of them with the best facilities and do everything but at the end it's both sides.

"We don't have regrets as a club, we want to do everything but other big teams in Europe want a big talent."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Manchester City deny Messi mega bid
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
The Messi and Ronaldo era is phenomenal – Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City willing to break club transfer...
RELATED STORY
Man City offered to triple Messi's wages - Al Mubarak...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino reflects on early successes against Guardiola
RELATED STORY
I'll finish where I started – Guardiola wants return to...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Are football clubs becoming businesses now?
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's door always open for Guardiola return – Bartomeu
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us