Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Keisuke Honda signs for Melbourne Victory in Aussie A-League

Associated Press
NEWS
News
97   //    06 Aug 2018, 08:14 IST
AP Image

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Japan star Keisuke Honda has signed for Melbourne Victory as a marquee player for the club in the 2018-19 Australian A-League season.

The Victory confirmed the signing Monday, making the 32-year-old Japanese international the club's biggest signing in its 13-year history.

Honda told Fox Sports he was excited about the challenge of moving to Australia.

"I'm ready. I can't wait," Honda said. "I have confidence. I will help the team as much as I can. I'm an ambitious person and I always work my best.

"Let's make it happen."

Honda is set to arrive in Melbourne next week after commencing negotiations following Japan's exit at the World Cup in Russia last month. The veteran attacker has scored 37 goals for Japan, won the Asian title in 2011 and scored in three World Cup campaigns.

Victory coach Kevin Muscat said Honda, who moved from AC Milan to Mexican club Pachuca last year, was a proven performer at the highest level and "we can't wait to see what he can do in Melbourne."

"He brings world-class ability and offers great flexibility in the front third of the pitch," Muscat said. "It's obviously an added benefit to have him a part of our AFC Asian Champions League campaign too."

Victory, which placed fourth in the regular season but rallied to win the grand final and claim its fourth championship, will kick off its domestic season on Oct. 20 against Melbourne City.

The deal with Honda involved support from Victory, Football Federation Australia and broadcaster Fox Sports. Details of the one-season contract were not released.

Associated Press
NEWS
Japan's Honda, Hasebe announce retirement
RELATED STORY
Honda, Kagawa named to Japan squad for Ghana friendly
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters to play Girona FC, Melbourne...
RELATED STORY
Honda goal gives Japan a 2-2 draw with Senegal at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fernando Torres signs to play in J1 League
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Poland vs Japan - preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
Switzerland 2 Japan 0: Embolo stars in Swiss victory
RELATED STORY
Senegal's Wague makes African history in World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 best dressed footballers in the world
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 Substitutes Who Went On To Play...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow QAR BAT 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs BATE
Tomorrow MAL VID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Vidi
Tomorrow SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
Tomorrow STA AJA 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs Ajax
08 Aug CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartak Trnava
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug PAO SPA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Spartak Moskva
08 Aug SAL SHK 10:30 PM Salzburg vs Shkendija
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow PYU MAC 09:30 PM Pyunik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us