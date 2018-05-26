Low: Messi more complete than Ronaldo

He could face both in Russia and Joachim Low is clear on which of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo poses the bigger danger to Germany.

Lionel Messi's ability to both score and create goals means Germany boss Joachim Low would prefer him in his team ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Debate over which of the two LaLiga stars boasts the greater legacy is set to rage again during the World Cup in Russia as they both aim to claim football's biggest team prize for the first time.

Ronaldo will hope to replicate the success Portugal enjoyed at Euro 2016 while Messi is seeking to atone for Argentina's defeat in the final at Brazil 2014.

Low got the better of the Barcelona man in that match, but he would happily have the attacker in Germany colours over Real Madrid star Ronaldo.

"I would stick with Messi," Low told Bild. "Cristiano Ronaldo is sensational, a very good professional, an incredible goalscoring machine for many years, but Messi is the most complete player I have seen.

"He is a great team player. He's provided 30 to 40 assists for the last 10 years as well as scoring around 50 goals.

"He's capable of leaving eight or nine players in his path and his goals always stay in your memory."

Low will attempt to lead Germany to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in Russia, a feat managed by only two other nations.