×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Man City loses 1st game of Premier League season at Chelsea

Associated Press
NEWS
News
187   //    09 Dec 2018, 01:02 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea inflicted Manchester City's first loss of the Premier League season on Saturday, winning 2-0 as the champions were replaced by Liverpool in top spot.

After losing two of its last three league games, Chelsea was forced to repel waves of City attacks before N'Golo Kante scored from the team's first shot on target in the 45th minute.

Buoyed by going in front, Chelsea controlled the second half and David Luiz headed the hosts further in front in the 78th.

It ended City's 21-game unbeaten run in the league stretching back into last season when Pep Guardiola's side won the title with 100 points.

Liverpool moved a point ahead of City after beating Bournemouth 4-0 earlier Saturday with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat trick. Chelsea is eight points behind Liverpool.

Associated Press
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea v Manchester City,...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester City: 3 key battles | Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: What should be considered a...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final rankings of the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active Premier League players with the most...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City are in uncharted...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Match Day 13 Round-up
RELATED STORY
Premier League Team of the Season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United v Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 3easons why Chelsea won't win...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us