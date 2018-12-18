×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mourinho sacked: Jose the best Manchester United manager since Ferguson - Gerrard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
484   //    18 Dec 2018, 19:59 IST
stevengerrard - cropped
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard does not believe Jose Mourinho deserves some of the criticism being aimed at him following his Manchester United exit on Tuesday.

United sacked Mourinho after two-and-a-half-years at Old Trafford, the club sitting sixth in the Premier League table, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Portuguese was criticised for his tactics at United, with some suggesting he had gone away from the style of play that was established under Alex Ferguson.

His abrasive style with the media and ongoing problems with his players – Paul Pogba in particular – led to some calling for Mourinho to be dismissed, something the club put into action following Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

However, Gerrard thinks Mourinho should also be given a lot of credit for restoring some pride at Old Trafford after David Moyes and Louis van Gaal's tenures.

Speaking at a media conference, the Rangers boss said: "He's a winner isn't he, how can I sit here and say anything bad about Jose Mourinho?

"He's a serial winner everywhere he has gone.

"He's been sacked at United but he's won them a couple of trophies. He's done the best job since Alex Ferguson left.

"It seems like they sort of struggled but Jose came in and put a couple of trophies in the cabinet, so I don't think you can criticise him too much.

Advertisement

"It will be interesting to see which direction they go with the new manager, but none of the Man Utd fans care what I say about it!"

Laurent Blanc and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are the frontrunners to take caretaker charge following Mourinho's exit, with Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane seen as more long-term options.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
What Sir Alex Ferguson said about Jose Mourinho when he...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 choices for next manager after Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho 
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Why Mourinho and Manchester United need each other
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United were right to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
5 Managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Pochettino focused on Spurs amid...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United must retain Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us