Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Neuer names five teams who could challenge Bayern's Bundesliga dominance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
680   //    23 Aug 2018, 14:50 IST
manuel neuer - cropped
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer has named Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig as the likely challengers to Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title.

Niko Kovac's side begin the defence of their crown on Friday, when Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim visit the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are going in search of a seventh league title in a row, having finished 21 points clear of second-place Schalke last season despite a troubled start that saw Carlo Ancelotti sacked as head coach.

Neuer thinks Schalke and Dortmund will again be close challengers, while he is wary of the threat posed by three other teams who qualified for Europe last term. 

"In particular, the clubs from the west: Dortmund, Schalke," he told Bild when asked who their closest rivals will be. "Hoffenheim will also have a role to play. We'll see what's what with Leverkusen and Leipzig."

Bayern will again be chasing a treble of Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League this season, although Neuer believes it is dangerous to discuss their hopes of a clean sweep too early.

The Germany goalkeeper pointed to Dortmund's 2-1 DFB-Pokal victory at Greuther Furth on Monday, in which they required a 95th-minute equaliser from Axel Witsel and a strike from Marco Reus in the last minute of extra time to go through.

"It makes little sense talking about the treble before the season," he said. "You just have to look at Dortmund in the cup game at Furth: it can hit anyone. Dortmund only scored in the 120th minute to make it 2-1.

"In the cup games especially, a lot depends on the performance that day. A lot can happen.

"We have a strong team; we're well prepared for all competitions. We have a good back-up in every position and it will be difficult for the coach to choose the first team. Sometimes, there will be some surprises."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
5 clubs that could break Bayern Munich's dominance next...
RELATED STORY
Have the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 become meaningless?
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could leave Bayern Munich in the summer
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Can Bayern's stars recover from World...
RELATED STORY
Mario Gotze - The forgotten 'next big thing'
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2017-18: End-of-Season Stats Round-up (Part 2)
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Schalke, BVB & chasing pack vying...
RELATED STORY
Neuer unsure over World Cup hopes as Heynckes rules out...
RELATED STORY
5 Bundesliga Players That Would Improve Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us