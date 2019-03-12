×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Perez hopes Zidane can lure both Neymar and Mbappe to Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
707   //    12 Mar 2019, 07:27 IST
NeymarMbappeCropped
Neymar (left) and Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hopes Zinedine Zidane can persuade Kylian Mbappe to join the club, while he did not rule out signing both the French sensation and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar.

Madrid are set for a squad overhaul at the end of the season following the return of head coach Zidane, who replaced Santiago Solari on Monday after the three-time reigning holders crashed out of the Champions League last week.

The LaLiga giants have struggled this season after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Serie A champions Juventus, with Madrid third and 12 points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Madrid have long been linked with PSG star Mbappe and former Barca forward Neymar, and speculation over the pair has heightened after Zidane's return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

During Zidane's news conference, Perez joked that the French boss could play a role in luring his countryman to the Spanish capital.

"Zidane's French so maybe he could do something with Mbappe," Perez told reporters.

When pressed on Mbappe, Perez replied: "Right now, all we are concerned with is ending the season well and start preparing for next season."

Neymar has continued to be linked with Madrid despite swapping Barca for PSG in a world-record €222million deal in 2017.

Asked who he would choose between Neymar and Mbappe, Perez said: "Both."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Real Madrid fans name who they want at the Bernabeu next season and blame Perez for this crisis
RELATED STORY
LaLiga rumours: Zinedine Zidane promised £300 million as Real Madrid target three Galacticos
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Neymar sends warning to Florentino Perez regarding move to Real Madrid and more - January 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Florentino Perez asks Zinedine Zidane to return to Real Madrid after Champions League elimination
RELATED STORY
Perez asked Zidane to come back to Madrid, claims Calderon
RELATED STORY
The arrogance of Madrid explains this chaos: From Perez to Solari to Sergio Ramos
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid want Neymar or Kylian Mbappe over two Premier League superstars
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid plan 5 Galactico signings, and more LaLiga news: 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to reports that Zinedine Zidane will be announced Real Madrid manager tomorrow
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer up to €330 million for Neymar, but Manchester United have advantage because of 1 reason, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us