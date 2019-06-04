Rumour Has It: Juve begin Pogba talks, Suarez linked with shock MLS move

Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's back-and-forth career could seemingly continue if Juventus have their way.

Three years after returning to Manchester United, the midfielder may be on his way back to Turin.

Pogba, 26, might yet end up back at Juventus if reports from Italy are to be believed.

TOP STORY – JUVE BEGIN TALKS FOR POGBA RETURN

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Serie A champions have started to make their move for their former midfielder Pogba.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has reportedly opened talks with the France international's agent Mino Raiola regarding wages.

Still, plenty of work would need to be done, with United sure to want to recoup at least the €105million they paid for Pogba in August 2016.

ROUND-UP

- Luis Suarez could be a target for David Beckham. The Inter Miami co-owner wants the 32-year-old Barcelona star to be the club's headline signing ahead of their debut MLS season in 2020, according to Esport3.

- Perhaps that is why Barcelona are eager for Neymar to return to Camp Nou. However, according to Radio Monte Carlo, Paris Saint-Germain have told the LaLiga champions the Brazil attacker is not for sale in what is shaping up to be a drawn-out saga this close season.

- Benfica attacker Joao Felix is wanted and two of the Premier League's biggest clubs are set to join the chase for the Portuguese teenager. According to the Mirror, rivals Manchester City and Manchester United want to land the 19-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Real Madrid as Benfica look for a €120m release clause to be met.

- Zinedine Zidane's rebuild at Real Madrid is set to begin with the signing of Chelsea star Eden Hazard. According to Goal and Mundo Deportivo, Madrid representatives are heading to London to complete the deal, expected to be in the region of €120m. That may just be the start for Madrid, who are close to sealing a €55m deal for Lyon's Ferland Mendy, according to AS.

Eden Hazard acaba contrato

- Antonio Conte is eager to strengthen his Inter squad and the club may meet Roma this week to discuss a move for Edin Dzeko, according to Sky Sport Italia. The striker, 33, only scored nine league goals in 2018-19, his worst return since his first season in Italy in 2015-16, but may be available for as little as €10m.

- Champions League winners Liverpool and runners-up Tottenham are also seemingly wasting no time after the Madrid decider. According to the Mirror, striker Divock Origi is set for talks with Liverpool after being offered a new contract following his heroics in Europe. Tottenham, meanwhile, have made contact with Lyon over midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to Le10Sport, with a deal potentially to be struck this month.