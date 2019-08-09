×
Salihamidzic tight-lipped on Bayern's pursuit of injured Sane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    09 Aug 2019, 00:50 IST
leroysane - Cropped
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane

Hasan Salihamidzic wished Leroy Sane a speedy recovery from his knee injury but kept his counsel when quizzed on whether the issue affects Bayern Munich's pursuit of the Manchester City winger.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Sane requires surgery after suffering damage to the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee in Sunday's Community Shield against Liverpool.

City did not put a timestamp on a potential return for Sane, who has been heavily linked with a return to Germany with Bundesliga champions Bayern throughout the transfer window.

Whether Bayern opt to continue their attempts to sign the former Schalke winger remains unclear, with sporting director Salihamidzic saying now is not the right time to comment.

"Basically, as all of you know, he is a player of Man City and we don't speak about players who are under contract in another team," he told reporters. 

"But I am sad and really feel sorry that Leroy got heavily injured against Liverpool and I wish him all the best."

When pressed on whether Bayern will still attempt to sign him, Salihamidzic replied: "I hope you all understand that we won't comment on that."

Bayern are eager to sign new wingers following the departures of veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Head coach Niko Kovac was forced to apologise in July for saying publicly that he was "confident" a deal for Sane would be completed.

Bayern have also been linked with moves for Barcelona's former Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, and Hakim Ziyech of Ajax.

Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2019-20 Manchester City
