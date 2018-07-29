Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spalletti: Inter need more signings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.45K   //    29 Jul 2018, 09:15 IST
LucianoSpalletti-cropped
Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti insists Inter need to make further signings before the transfer window closes following their loss to Chelsea.

Inter went down 5-4 on penalties against Chelsea after Saturday's International Champions Cup clash ended 1-1 in Nice.

The Serie A side have been busy in the transfer market, signing Radja Nainggolan, Lautaro Martinez, Stefan de Vrij, Kwadwo Asamoah and Matteo Politano.

However, Inter head coach Spalletti said the Scudetto hopefuls – who are reportedly closing in on Atletico Madrid and Croatia full-back Sime Vrsaljko – need more recruits to challenge reigning champions Juventus.

"Transfers? We don't have many spare parts right now," Spalletti said. "I'd like to make it known that we've played a lot with the same players, without those who are injured and have been with their national teams."

Spalletti added: "It's the speed ​​in implementing quality that makes the difference. Vrsaljko? There are no problems, the club have a plan in mind and we have to wait.

"It seems clear to me that the market isn't over yet. Whoever finishes top of our league has two teams for when you go to play in the cups, which take away your energy, or after two or three days, when you have to change six players.

"Then there are injuries. We need another goalkeeper, Icardi's deputy…  That's how it goes, so we're working towards it and we're close to completing our squad."

 

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Spalletti confirms Inter interest in Vrsaljko
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea close in on Inter Milan star courtesy of...
RELATED STORY
Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with...
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Chelsea unstoppable 
RELATED STORY
6 Signings the Premier League top-6 teams should make
RELATED STORY
Spalletti expects Icardi, Perisic to stay at Inter
RELATED STORY
Spalletti satisfied as Inter draw with Blades
RELATED STORY
International Champions Cup: Chelsea Predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
Spalletti: Inter must be ferocious against Juventu
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 most-likely signings this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us