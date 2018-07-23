Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stay strong Karius - Salah posts message of support to Liverpool keeper

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23 Jul 2018
loriskarius - cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius

Mohamed Salah has told Loris Karius to ignore the hate on social media after another blunder from the German goalkeeper.

Karius could only parry a shot from Christian Pulisic in Liverpool's pre-season friendly with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, allowing Jacob Bruun Larsen to tap in the rebound and complete a 3-1 win for the Bundesliga side.

That error came after the 25-year-old made two costly mistakes in the Champions League final loss against Real Madrid – Karius inexplicably gifting a goal to Karim Benzema and making a mess of a swerving Gareth Bale effort.

It was later revealed Karius suffered a concussion from a collision earlier in the match in Kiev, but the mistakes have kept coming in pre-season – including one against Tranmere Rovers – and Alisson has been signed from Roma as Liverpool's first-choice keeper.

Karius posted a message via Instagram stories on Sunday which read: "To those who take joy in seeing other people fail or suffer, I feel for you."

And Salah has advised his team-mate to block out any abuse and forget what has happened in the past.

He posted: "Stay strong Karius, it has happened to the best of players. Ignore those who hate."

Contact Us Advertise with Us