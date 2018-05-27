Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Where would Cristiano go? - Benzema predicts Ronaldo stays at Madrid

    Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested he may consider leaving Real Madrid, but team-mate Karim Benzema believes the star will stay.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 03:33 IST
    5.22K
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo

    Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid despite the superstar hinting he is considering leaving.

    After Gareth Bale's brace earned a 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev, the Portugal star suggested he is thinking about departing Madrid, who lifted the Champions League for the third year in a row.

    Ronaldo's interview was shrugged off by coach Zinedine Zidane, while captain Sergio Ramos described the 33-year-old as "indispensable" to Madrid.

    And Benzema, who capitalised on the first of two Loris Karius howlers to give Madrid the lead, feels Ronaldo will remain in the Spanish capital.

    "Where will Cristiano go?" Benzema said.

    "He stays with us, we need Cristiano."

    A fourth Champions League crown in five years asserts Madrid as the dominant European team of the era.

    But Benzema did not miss the opportunity to fire a barb at rivals Barcelona, who won a domestic double.

    "Very important night for us," Benzema added. "We are very happy.

    "Now we are making history, we are going to continue, we have a formidable group.

    "I am very proud of the season because we have the most important title."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    Liverpool's strikeforce reminds Ronaldo of Real Madrid
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Salah takes his chances better...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: How Real Madrid Should Line Up...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: Which Formation Should Zidane Use...
    RELATED STORY
    Ronaldo at '140 per cent' is good enough for Zidane
    RELATED STORY
    Mo Salah 15 years behind Cristiano Ronaldo – Klopp
    RELATED STORY
    3 things Real Madrid must do against Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Ronaldo already a Real Madrid legend like Di Stefano - Nacho
    RELATED STORY
    Zidane: Be careful when you criticise Ronaldo
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018