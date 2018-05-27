Where would Cristiano go? - Benzema predicts Ronaldo stays at Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested he may consider leaving Real Madrid, but team-mate Karim Benzema believes the star will stay.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid despite the superstar hinting he is considering leaving.

After Gareth Bale's brace earned a 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev, the Portugal star suggested he is thinking about departing Madrid, who lifted the Champions League for the third year in a row.

Ronaldo's interview was shrugged off by coach Zinedine Zidane, while captain Sergio Ramos described the 33-year-old as "indispensable" to Madrid.

And Benzema, who capitalised on the first of two Loris Karius howlers to give Madrid the lead, feels Ronaldo will remain in the Spanish capital.

"Where will Cristiano go?" Benzema said.

"He stays with us, we need Cristiano."

A fourth Champions League crown in five years asserts Madrid as the dominant European team of the era.

But Benzema did not miss the opportunity to fire a barb at rivals Barcelona, who won a domestic double.

"Very important night for us," Benzema added. "We are very happy.

"Now we are making history, we are going to continue, we have a formidable group.

"I am very proud of the season because we have the most important title."