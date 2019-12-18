Leipzig draw 'very hard to accept' for Dortmund coach Favre

Borussia Dortmund after their draw with RB Leipzig

Lucien Favre said Borussia Dortmund's 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Tuesday was "very hard to accept".

Dortmund led 2-0 and 3-2 but ended up being held at Signal Iduna Park, where Julian Weigl, Julian Brandt and Jadon Sancho scored for the hosts.

Timo Werner's brace and Patrik Schick's 77th-minute goal saw the spoils shared as Leipzig moved three points clear atop the Bundesliga.

Favre said it was tough to accept Dortmund did not collect three points as they were left in third and four points adrift.

"It was a very good game with a lot of speed. Both teams pressed well at the beginning. After that, we were very good and in the first half we were the better team," he told a news conference.

"Then we led 2-0 and we wanted the 3-0. We had a lot of patience and intelligence. Then we conceded two goals. After that, chapeau to the team.

"You concede these two goals and then score the 3-2. I congratulate my team. Then we conceded the 3-3. We wanted to use a few goal chances afterwards.

"In the end, the result is very hard to accept but I keep the positive things in my head."

23' Weigl

34' Brandt

47' Werner

53' Werner

55' Sancho

78' Schick



One for the ages #BVBRBL 3-3 pic.twitter.com/kUWYDmIg1O — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 17, 2019

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann accepted his team were fortunate to leave Dortmund with a point.

"In the end, I think it's a lucky point. Everyone has seen that. We wipe our mouths and take it with us," he said.

"We don't apologise, but it wasn't what we could play, especially in the first half. We weren't brave enough and couldn't find any access in the press.

"That's not easy in the third away game in such a short time, if you're not at 100 per cent against such a strong team.

"Then, on the other hand, there's our own possession of the ball and in that aspect we were incredibly weak."