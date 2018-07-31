Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester City sign Netherlands youngster Sandler

Omnisport
NEWS
News
339   //    31 Jul 2018, 22:26 IST
philippe sandler - cropped
Philippe Sandler (L) in action for Netherlands Under-20s

Manchester City have announced the signing of defender Philippe Sandler from PEC Zwolle.

The Netherlands youth international has joined the Premier League champions for a fee reportedly in the region of £2.5million.

The 21-year-old, a product of Ajax's famous youth system, is expected to provide cover for Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte at centre-back, although he can also play in midfield.

Speaking in March ahead of his impending move, Sandler said: "I heard that scouts from Manchester City were watching me, but you do not expect as a player to go from PEC Zwolle to City.

"The best manager in the world, Pep Guardiola, is currently in charge there, and he can teach me a lot, and also the style in which they play football attracts me a lot."

Meanwhile, City have allowed young goalkeeper Aro Muric to join NAC Breda.

The 19-year-old will head to the Eredivisie for the 2018-19 season.

