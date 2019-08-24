×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sancho makes Bundesliga history as Dortmund come from behind at Cologne

Omnisport
NEWS
News
88   //    24 Aug 2019, 02:08 IST
Jadon Sancho
Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho made Bundesliga history as he inspired Borussia Dortmund with a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory away to Cologne on Friday.

Dominick Drexler's header gave Cologne a first-half lead in their first home game since returning to the Bundesliga following last season's promotion.

But Sancho, who also scored in last weekend's 5-1 rout of Augsburg, hauled Lucien Favre's side level in the 70th minute.

The England winger collected a short corner from Thorgan Hazard then advanced towards the box and whipped a wonderful low finish across goalkeeper Timo Horn.

Substitute Achraf Hakimi put Dortmund ahead with four minutes to go, meeting Lukasz Piszczek's right-wing centre with a towering back-post header, then Sancho led a break to set up Paco Alcacer in added time.

Sancho's 15th Bundesliga goal means the former Manchester City talent has become the youngest player to reach that figure in the league's history.

He takes the record from Horst Koppel, who broke through at Stuttgart in the 1960s and went on to enjoy two spells with Borussia Monchengladbach as well as featuring for West Germany.

Sancho is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Dortmund paying €210,000 per week, though the 19-year-old has also been linked with Manchester United.

Advertisement

Dortmund's victory means they move top of the Bundesliga table having earned a pair of wins from their two games.

Defending champions Bayern Munich are five points back ahead of Saturday's trip to Schalke.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bundesliga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 2
FT KOL BOR
1 - 3
 Köln vs Borussia Dortmund
Today HOF WER 07:00 PM Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen
Today FOR BAY 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Bayer Leverkusen
Today MAI BOR 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Borussia M'gladbach
Today AUG UNI 07:00 PM Augsburg vs Union Berlin
Today PAD FRE 07:00 PM Paderborn vs Freiburg
Today SCH BAY 10:00 PM Schalke 04 vs Bayern München
Tomorrow RB- EIN 07:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow HER WOL 09:30 PM Hertha BSC vs Wolfsburg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us