Djokovic eases through after injury timeout

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    05 Jul 2018, 21:03 IST
Djokoviccropped
Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic eased into the third round of Wimbledon by beating Horacio Zeballos in straight sets but the three-time champion was treated for an injury in the final set.

Djokovic was far too good for the 126-ranked Zeballos, taking just an hour and 31 minutes to win 6-1 6-2 6-3 on No.2 Court on Thursday.

There was concern for the limping 12th seed when he called for a medical timeout, seemingly struggling with his left quad.

Djokovic had been moving gingerly, but did not appear to be hindered as he returned to the court to secure a third-round meeting with Kyle Edmund or Bradley Klahn.

The 12-time major winner, runner-up at Queen's last month, struck 31 winners and made only four unforced errors, also serving superbly as Zeballos was unable to earn a solitary break point.

Djokovic set the tone by starting with a hold to love, going on to open up a 3-0 lead in quick time and he broke for a second time before ending the first set in only 22 minutes.

The Serbian was relentless, winning the first four games of a second set which he won with a third consecutive hold to love. 

Argentinian Zeballos was given respite when Djokovic called for treatment in the third, but the former world number one was able to finish off the job in ruthless fashion.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN  

Djokovic [12] bt Zeballos 6-1 6-2 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS    

Djokovic - 31/4
Zeballos - 21/28

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS  

Djokovic - 15/0
Zeballos - 7/5

BREAK POINTS WON 

Djokovic - 6/13
Zeballos - 0/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE 

Djokovic - 75
Zeballos - 64

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE 

Djokovic - 89/53
Zeballos - 65/24

TOTAL POINTS 

Djokovic - 89
Zeballos - 53

