Gasparyan hammers doubles partner Potapova to take Tashkent title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    29 Sep 2018, 15:38 IST
MargaritaGasparyancropped
Tashkent Open champion Margarita Gasparyan

Margarita Gasparyan ended a three-year wait for a singles title with an emphatic straight-sets defeat of doubles partner Anastasia Potapova in an all-Russian Tashkent Open final.

Gasparyan was out of action for over 15 months due to a serious knee injury before making her comeback last year and the 24-year-old has shown what she is capable of this week.

Ranked 299 as she works her way back following such a lengthy absence, Gasparyan took just over an hour to defeat 17-year-old Potapova 6-2 6-1 on Saturday.

Gasparyan had not won a tournament since winning her only singles title in Baku in 2015, but made light work of seeing off her compatriot.

Potapova, also beaten by Olga Danilovic in the Moscow River Cup final in July, struggled on serve and Gasparyan made the teenager pay, breaking five times in a one-sided showdown.

The duo were beaten by top-seeded Romanians Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru in the doubles semi-finals on Friday and there was more disappointment for Potapova a day later.

Gasparyan won the first four games of the decider and never looked back, Potapova failing to secure a solitary break of serve as she also went 4-0 down in the second set and never looked like recovering.

