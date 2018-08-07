Raonic advances in Toronto, Klahn springs Ferrer surprise

Milos Raonic playing against David Goffin at the Rogers Cup

Milos Raonic cruised into the second round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Monday, as qualifier Bradley Klahn upset David Ferrer.

A Wimbledon finalist in 2016, Raonic has slipped three places below fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov to 29th in the world rankings.

But the 27-year-old produced a confident performance to oust the Belgian 10th seed on the opening day of main-draw action in the Masters 1000 event on outdoor hard courts in Toronto.

On a day when play was suspended at Aviva Centre for long periods due to rain, Klahn sprung a major surprise and seed Jack Sock joined Goffin in making a swift exit.

RAONIC EASES PAST GOFFIN

One of the major home hopes, Raonic proved too strong for Goffin, beating the world number 11 6-3 6-4.

Raonic powered down 13 aces and saved all three of the break points he faced, while breaking the Belgian once in each set to progress with relative ease.

It's always better in your own backyard... @milosraonic in tip-top form taking out 10th seed Goffin 6-3 6-4.#RogersCup pic.twitter.com/fje4WpnlhT — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 7, 2018

Diego Schwartzman was similarly dominant in accounting for Kyle Edmund 6-1 6-2.

KLAHN CLAIMS FERRER SCALP

World number 116 Klahn registered one of the biggest victories of his career to date, seeing off former world number three Ferrer 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

The 27-year-old American needed four match points to get the job done, Ferrer having staved off two to hold serve in the ninth game, and then saving another before the Spanish veteran ultimately succumbed.

By recording what was just his second ATP Tour-level win since August 2014, Klahn secured a wildcard route into the US Open, and he will face second seed and defending champion Alexander Zverev in the second round in Toronto.

First Masters 1000 win for @BradleyKlahn!



Takes out former World No.3 Ferrer 7-6(5) 6-4.#RogersCup pic.twitter.com/UeoUVQWsQK — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 6, 2018

LOCAL POLANSKY A POPULAR WINNER

Wildcard entry Peter Polansky, a Toronto native and former Canadian number one, got the better of a fellow journeyman, beating Australian Matthew Ebden 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

His reward is a meeting with Novak Djokovic or rising South Korean star Hyeon Chung in the second round.

Vasek Pospisil failed to join countrymen Raonic and Polansky in the second round, though, Borna Coric winning their encounter 6-4 6-3.

MEDVEDEV SEES OFF SOCK

Daniil Medvedev was unperturbed by a three-hour rain delay, as he upset American 13th seed Sock 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Also on Monday, there were straight-sets wins for Benoit Paire and Fernando Verdasco over Jared Donaldson and Peter Gojowczyk. Frenchman Paire now faces a daunting encounter with Rafael Nadal in the second round.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert needed three sets to get past Albert Ramos Vinolas, while Pablo Carreno Busta benefited from the retirement of Yoshihito Nishioka to progress.

Marton Fucsovics and Ilya Ivashka also advanced, the latter having upset Yuichi Sugita.